SIOUX FALLS | A former longtime law enforcement officer who worked for several agencies in South Dakota has pleaded not guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and other federal charges.
Francis "Frank" Kistler, who most recently was a Fall River County sheriff's deputy, is accused of attempting to persuade two girls to have sex between January and July, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota. Kistler, 60, used his cell phone and computer to send obscene material to the girls, prosecutors said. He was also charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet and transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to the Argus Leader.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann ordered Kistler released from jail last week after he entered his plea, but said he must follow a curfew, use electronic monitoring and undergo mental health treatment. Wollmann also ordered him not to be in contact with anyone under age 18 and not to leave South Dakota, possess weapons or access the internet.
Kistler began his law enforcement career in 1991 as a reserve deputy in Custer County. He also worked in Eagle Butte and Charles Mix counties. In Fall River County, Kistler was assigned to Edgemont, but was fired after approximately a year on the job, according to Sheriff Robert Evans.
Kistler was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. He has until Oct. 4 to reach a plea deal or go to trial Oct. 22. If convicted, he could be sentenced to a maximum 30 years for the attempted sexual exploitation charges and a maximum 10 years on the obscenity charge.