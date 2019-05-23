{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Daschle

Former Sen. Tom Daschle pauses as he speaks at "A Century of Service" honoring former U.S. Senate Majority Leaders Bob Dole and Howard Baker at Mellon Auditorium, Wednesday, March 21, 2012, in Washington.

 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

SIOUX FALLS | Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle has been named to an advisory board of a cannabis investment company.

The Argus Leader reports the South Dakota Democrat joined New York-based Northern Swan Holdings Inc.

The firm supports companies in the international cannabis industry in countries where marijuana is legal.

Joe Crowley, a former New York Democratic congressman, also was named to the company's board.

Daschle, in a statement, called for changes to U.S. laws regarding cannabis research and use.

Daschle served in the Senate from 1987 to 2005.

