BOULDER, Colo. | A former University of Sioux Falls track and field athlete died Monday, Dec. 10, following injuries sustained in a skiing accident in Colorado.
Brandon, S.D., native Bill Brockmueller, 26, died following an accident Dec. 4 in Eldora, Colo. The Boulder Daily Camera reported Monday that Brockmueller was to be taken off life support following being placed in a medically-induced coma. Brockmueller suffered serious head, back and leg injuries after hitting a tree while skiing.
He was a student at the University of Colorado at the time of the accident. Brockmueller was a three-time All-American for the Cougars while competing from 2010-15.
"Bill was certainly the heart and soul of the cross country program," said USF Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Doug Petersen. "He and his twin brother Bobby were the first (NCAA D-II) All-Americans in cross country at USF. Bill was a leader in our program.”
In addition to his athletic success, Brockmueller was also a three-time NCAA Elite 89 Award winner, which is presented to the student-athlete with the highest grade-point average at the national championship event. He graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2015 with degrees in applied mathematics and computer science.