SIOUX FALLS | Sheriff's officials say foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in a ditch in Minnehaha County.
Sheriff Mike Milstead says the body was found by a resident Tuesday near Renner. Milstead says investigators consider the death a crime and do not believe it is a hit-and-run fatality. He says they are trying to determine whether the crime occurred at the location where the body was found or if the victim died elsewhere.
The Argus Leader says the sheriff's office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Sioux Falls police are investigating.