HEMINGFORD, Neb. | A failure of storage tanks belonging to Farmer's Cooperative in Hemingford spilled 210,000 gallons (794,913 liters) of liquid fertilizer in northwestern Nebraska.
The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the spill happened Wednesday morning. Co-op general manager Bart Moseman said Friday that it immediately notified the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality and that the spill is under investigation. The agency is also assessing the impact of the spill.
Hemingford Fire Chief Shad Bryner says nine tanks failed — two of them containing roughly 40,000 gallons of water and the others holding the liquid fertilizer ammonium polyphosphate.
Bryner says officials don't know what caused the failure. Moseman said other cooperatives quickly jumped in to help Farmer's contain and salvage as much spilled fertilizer as possible.
Bryner says that while the spill was large, there was no immediate hazard to people in the area.