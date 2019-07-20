{{featured_button_text}}
Got The Spider

Debris surrounds a demolished home with the words "Got the Spider" on the roof Friday in Renner, S.D. The homeowners wrote the message on Monday as a joke after they tore the house down. The photo has since gone viral with tens of thousands of shares on Facebook. 

 Makenzie Huber, The Argus Leader via AP

RENNER | A photo of a demolished house with the words "Got the Spider!" painted on the roof has made the rounds on social media after a couple decided to have a little fun.

Jeff Hopkins and Dawn Cronk told the Argus Leader they wanted to write something on the roof of the crumbled house and "Got the Spider!" made them laugh. So Cronk bought a can of spray paint and the joke was set in motion.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A stranger took a photo on Tuesday and it's since been shared online tens of thousands of times. Dozens of people have also driven by to giggle and take photos of their own.

Hopkins says he didn't think anyone would notice, and they did it just to make themselves laugh. Cronk says she feels blessed to have made people slow down and smile.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags