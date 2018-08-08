SIOUX FALLS | A group representing food retailers is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the disclosure of food stamp revenues for stores in the federal program.
The Argus Leader reports that the Food Marketing Institute's request Tuesday to Justice Neil Gorsuch came as the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the group's bid to block release of the information. The appeals court ruled previously that the figures were public in a Freedom of Information Act case filed by the South Dakota newspaper.
The institute argues that releasing the sales information would cause competitive harm. The group wrote in its motion to Gorsuch that it would be an "extraordinary release of confidential sales information."
The Argus Leader sued in 2011 after the Department of Agriculture refused to hand over the figures.