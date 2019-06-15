PHILIP | Authorities say one woman was killed and three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Philip, in Haakon County.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a woman driving an SUV and pulling a boat on a trailer was westbound on U.S. Highway 14 Friday afternoon when she slowed down to pull into a driveway. A man driving a pickup truck behind her collided with the SUV while attempting to pass.
A 36-year-old woman who was a passenger in the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The 32-year-old driver and two passengers, ages 12 and 9, received serious non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to a Philip hospital.
The patrol says all of the people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts. Their names have not been released.