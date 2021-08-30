Hallmark movies a staple of NC city's film industry

WILMINGTON, N.C. | If you saw multiple Santas walking the snow-spattered streets of downtown Wilmington on Aug. 25, there's no need for alarm.

Time has lost all meaning, of course, in the pandemic's wake. But in this case the snow at Front and Market streets was fake and the men in Santa Claus suits were extras working in the August heat for a TV movie called "Christmas in Harmony" set to air later this year on the Hallmark Channel.

In what has been a record-setting year for the film industry in both Wilmington and North Carolina as a whole — with $409 million expected to be spent in the state this year, and nearly $300 million spent in the Wilmington area so far — these so-called "Hallmark movies" have been a staple of local activity.

In addition to "Christmas in Harmony," which is currently filming, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film "One Summer," set to air Sept. 26, wrapped earlier this month. Another Hallmark movie, "USS Christmas," shot in Wilmington a year ago, and "Line Sisters," a Lifetime TV movie, also wrapped production this summer.

"We'll take these, along with the features and the (TV) series," said Johnny Griffin, director of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission. "Like a lot of companies, once they come and experience (filming in Wilmington), they want to come back."