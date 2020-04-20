`Handmaid's Tale,' Harry Potter on challenged books list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW YORK | Stories with gay and transgender themes, a spoof inspired by the family rabbit of Vice President Mike Pence, and classics by J.K. Rowling and Margaret Atwood were among the books that received the most objections last year at schools and libraries.

On Monday, the American Library Association released its annual snapshot of books most "challenged" by parents and other community members. The top two were Alex Gino's "George" and Susan Kuklin's "Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out," both cited for transgender content. No. 3 was the best-selling "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo," a gay parody of "A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo," by Pence's wife, Karen, and daughter Charlotte.

"The list shows a continued trend of attacks we've seen in recent years," says Deborah Caldwell Stone, who heads the library association's Office for Intellectual Freedom. She noted that complaints were coming not just from individuals but from organizations such as the Florida Citizens Alliance, which has issued a list of "Porn in Florida Public Schools" that includes Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," Khaled Hosseini's "The Kite Runner" and a book in the ALA's new survey, Cory Silverberg's "Sex Is a Funny Word."

"We are seeing efforts all around the country," Stone said.