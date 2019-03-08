EL PASO, Texas | U.S. Air Force Secretary and former Congressman Heather Wilson is expected to resign after she was named the only finalist to become president of the University of Texas at El Paso.
The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted Friday to select Wilson as the only finalist.
Wilson, 58, was president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City from 2013 to 2017. The school has championed Wilson for her role in steering academic and facilities development.
Prior to that, Wilson served as a U.S. congresswoman from 1998 to 2009 representing a central New Mexico district that included Albuquerque. The Republican was appointed Air Force Secretary in 2017.
She will replace 79-year-old Diana Natalicio who served at UTEP president for three decades. UTEP has an enrollment of around 25,000 students and about 80 percent are Latino.