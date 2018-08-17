Nicole Heenan of Rapid City has announced her candidacy for Pennington County commissioner, District 5, as an independent candidate.
Heenan is a fifth-generation South Dakotan who earned her master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health from South Dakota State University. The single mom of 15-year-old twins is a small business owner, a mental health therapist, and state president for the American Association of University Women.
“I’m one of the faces of a growing population finding it difficult to make ends meet, and I want to be part of the necessary change so I can continue to call this community my home,” she said in a news release.
Heenan said she will “work in collaborated effort to address the affordable housing shortage, bring economic development focusing not only on technological innovation but ensuring working families have opportunities while preserving natural resources.”
Heenan will face Republican Gary Drewes in the November election for the seat held by Ron Buskerud, who did not seek re-election.