FORT THOMPSON | The Crow Creek Sioux tribe is teaming up with the South Dakota Highway Patrol to enforce this weekend's Crow Creek Dakota Nation powwow.
The tribe invited the patrol to help enforce tribal laws during the event Friday through Sunday. The process involves troopers being sworn in after a training and orientation program. The tribe and the state also signed a memorandum of understanding for the operation.
Patrol Superintendent Col. Craig Price says troopers volunteer for the assignment and take pride in working as a team with the tribal officers.