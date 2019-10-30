{{featured_button_text}}

Women of all ages who love to get together, shop and have fun are invited to the seventh annual Hill City Girlfriends’ Weekend Nov. 1-3.

A free fashion show at High Country Guest Ranch kicks off the weekend at 7 p.m. Friday, featuring contemporary styles from six Hill City businesses. This event is a benefit for Hill City Senior Center.

Saturday will be a day of shopping and in-store activities such as making cards, bracelets and mosaic tiles, as well as a vendor fair, pop-up events and trunk shows. Women can gather at 4 p.m. for a party hosted by Warrior’s Work Gallery. Humorist Dorothy Rosby wraps up Saturday by sharing her take on the holidays, "Tis the Season to Feel Inadequate,” at 7 p.m. at Naked Winery.

On Sunday, author, speaker and life coach Deanna Becket will give a presentation, “Speak Life,” at 9 a.m. during a mimosa breakfast at Alpine Inn. Tickets are $25; go to hillcitygirlfriends.com.

The weekend concludes with a mile-long Walk for Women and Families on the Mickelson Trail. The walk starts at 11 a.m. at The Farmer’s Daughter in Hill City. Participation fee is $5; proceeds benefit the Hill City Food Pantry.

