Man who went missing after Rapid City double homicide found dead in the woods

Medina said Zaiser was covered up but not buried underground. He said he couldn’t comment on how exactly police learned where Zaiser was because it would compromise the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy has been completed but further forensic testing is needed to determine the cause of death, the news release says.

Medina said he can’t comment on how Zaiser died due to the investigation. But he said police are confident Absolu killed him after learning about their relationship and events that happened before and after the double homicide.

Based on decomposition, police believe Zaiser was killed hours or days after the double homicide, Medina added.

All three killings may be related to drugs, police have said. Medina said he couldn’t comment on what specific evidence leads police to believe that.

Absolu, a 37-year-old from the Bronx, was located and booked into a New York City jail earlier this month. He is awaiting extradition to South Dakota after being charged with the first-degree murders of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy.