PIERRE | A South Dakota House panel has endorsed a measure that would add clergy to the list of mandatory reporters of child abuse.
The House Judiciary Committee voted 9-3 on Wednesday to send the bill to the chamber's floor. Democratic Rep. Erin Healy, the bill's sponsor, says the bill would strengthen protections for children while maintaining respect for religious doctrines and practices.
It would add clergy members and church staff to the mandatory reporter law. But the bill has an exemption for clergy who suspect abuse based on a communication made to them under religious privilege rules.
The South Dakota synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America opposed the bill. Lobbyist Brett Koenecke says he's worried about adding church staff members, which would range from pastors to financial secretaries.