Hundreds in Wyoming honor WWII veteran after death at 101

Ray liked Fox News, dogs, horses and cookies, those holiday ones in the metal tins. He didn't like people as much, Randy said. He liked to be alone.

If he could've seen his own funeral, he wouldn't believe the turnout, Randy said. He wouldn't have wanted to be here if he could have.

The service had been a big affair. Hundreds had crowded in and around the chapel. His picture was at the front, alongside a scarlet box containing his cremains and a folded American flag. The honor guard fired three rifles. A bugle played taps. Veterans in the audience stood and saluted. Four bagpipers marched to the front of the room, along with a boy carrying a drum. They played "Amazing Grace," while the boy stood alongside them and tapped his drumsticks on the lip of his drum, the sound rising and falling alongside the deafening pipes.

After they marched out, men and women sniffled in the silence that the pipers left. A man in a suit and a triangular Veterans of Foreign Wars hat removed his glasses and wiped his eyes. Two Marines unfolded and then refolded the flag and presented it to Mike Byers of the Patriot Guard. Byers had put out a call earlier in the week, pleading for people to come and mourn Ray, to come shed a tear over a Marine with no family.

The service ended, and the mourners filed out. The charter bus filled back up and steamed back out. The row of firetrucks and police cars pulled away. The road leading up to the cemetery began to look less like a parking lot. Somewhere out of sight, one piper continued to play, the music quieted by the wind.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0