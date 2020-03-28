Hundreds of pets find homes before shelters pause adoptions

Adoptions of all animals picked up in the days — and even the hours — before the temporary closure.

The Svoboda family was at the Golden Valley shelter on that Sunday, waiting to meet the few cats that remained.

A couple months ago the Svobodas had to say goodbye to their cat, who developed bladder cancer. As they looked to adopt another, 11-year-old Cole Svoboda said he was looking for a new cat "that is energetic and wants to be with you."

His mom, Stephanie, and dad, Dan, said they were ready to bring a cat home right away, if they could find the right one.

"We're ready. We brought the carrier with, but we're not sure if we're going to find one today," Stephanie said.

Animal Humane Society president and CEO Janelle Dixon said the decision to temporarily close the shelters wasn't one they took lightly.

"We are really looking at the same things every other business is looking at: What are the state and federal mandates that are out? Whether or not there are shelter in place requirements that will come forward," she said. "And when is it deemed safe and acceptable, from a public health perspective, for our services to come back online in a more normal way?"