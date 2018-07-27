Man sentenced for explosives
PIERRE | A North Dakota man prohibited from possessing explosives has been sentenced in South Dakota to 33 months in prison.
The U.S. Attorney for South Dakota says 33-year-old Nathaniel Johnson, of Dickinson, was found last year with an explosive mix containing ammonium and sodium nitrate, most likely shipped from Mexico.
Johnson has a criminal record and was banned from possessing the explosives. He pleaded guilty to charges in April.
Accessory to drug deal sentenced
SIOUX FALLS | A woman accused of being an accessory to a drug deal in a double homicide in Sioux Falls has received a suspended sentence and plans to testify against others charged in the case.
Twenty-eight-year-old Maria Shantel LeClaire pleaded guilty Thursday to being an accessory to distributing a controlled substance and received a five-year suspended sentence.
Although LeClaire knew about a planned drug deal between Manuel Frias, Cory Zephier, Samuel Crockett and Crystal Habben last January, her attorney says she didn't know it would turn into a robbery.
The Argus Leader reports police say Crockett was held up by Zephier, grabbed his gun from his waistband, and shot him. Frias then shot Crockett, who died at the hospital. Zephier died at the scene.
Frias and Habben are due in court in September.
Three grizzly bears relocated
JACKSON, Wyo. | Wyoming wildlife managers have caught and relocated three yearling grizzly bears that were killing livestock.
The state Game and Fish Department says the bears were captured north of Pinedale and relocated on Wednesday to a remote area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest east of Moran Junction.
The release site is located in currently occupied grizzly bear habitat.
Earlier this week, wildlife managers relocated another grizzly bear from the Pinedale area because of cattle losses.