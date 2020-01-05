Aberdeen man faces murder charge

ABERDEEN | Authorities have arrested a man in another man's fatal shooting near Aberdeen last week.

The suspect is expected in court Monday to face a charge of first-degree murder. The suspect was arrested Friday night, the Aberdeen News reported.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.

The shooting happened after an altercation early Thursday in rural Aberdeen. Authorities have said they were treating the death as a homicide.

1 dead after pickup, SUV accident

FLANDREAU | A 60-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from a pickup and struck by an SUV on Interstate 29 near Flandreau.

The man was driving a pickup pulling a trailer with a utility terrain vehicle on it when he hit a patch of ice on the interstate and lost control on Saturday. The pickup rolled, and the man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown onto the southbound lanes. He was struck by an SUV and died at the scene. His name has not been released.