Aberdeen man faces murder charge
ABERDEEN | Authorities have arrested a man in another man's fatal shooting near Aberdeen last week.
The suspect is expected in court Monday to face a charge of first-degree murder. The suspect was arrested Friday night, the Aberdeen News reported.
Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.
The shooting happened after an altercation early Thursday in rural Aberdeen. Authorities have said they were treating the death as a homicide.
1 dead after pickup, SUV accident
FLANDREAU | A 60-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from a pickup and struck by an SUV on Interstate 29 near Flandreau.
The man was driving a pickup pulling a trailer with a utility terrain vehicle on it when he hit a patch of ice on the interstate and lost control on Saturday. The pickup rolled, and the man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown onto the southbound lanes. He was struck by an SUV and died at the scene. His name has not been released.
An 11-year-old girl who was a passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries. The 54-year-old man who was driving the SUV was not hurt. Both were wearing seat belts.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.
Tow truck driver struck, killed
WATERTOWN | A tow truck driver in South Dakota was killed when he was struck by a car as he was trying to remove a vehicle from the ditch, police said.
Watertown police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dale Jones, 47, of Watertown was killed when police say a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 76-year-old Watertown man went out of control and struck him.
KXLG reports the crash is under investigation by Watertown police with help from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Gillette woman in custody for meth
GILLETTE, Wyo. | A Wyoming woman wanted in connection with a federal investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring has been arrested.
The Gillette News Record reports that 40-year-old Billie Jo Adams was arrested Dec. 28 in Cheyenne.
Federal authorities had been seeking Adams and others in connection with a Mexican cartel's alleged conspiracy to distribute meth.
Campbell County Sheriff's Sgt. Dan Maul says Adams was transferred by Natrona County law enforcement to Campbell County on Friday. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer.
In May, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Southern California announced that 43 people faced charges in the case.
It said at the time that police had arrested 33 people and seized about 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of meth, four firearms and more than $100,000 cash.
Nebraska turkey permits available
LINCOLN, Neb. | Spring turkey hunting permits will be available from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning Jan. 13.
Nebraska offers bird permits in every county of the state. Hunters can buy up to three permits in spring, with a bag limit of one turkey per permit.
The spring archery season opens March 25, youth shotgun on April 11 and the regular shotgun on April 18. All spring turkey seasons close May 31.
Go online or go to Game and Parks permitting offices to purchase permits. More information about Nebraska turkey hunting is available online.
— The Associated Press