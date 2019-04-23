85-year-old man killed in crash
FAULKTON | The South Dakota Highway Patrol says an elderly driver died when his car collided head-on with an SUV in Faulk County.
The patrol says a Cadillac Seville driven by an 85-year-old man crossed the center line on Highway 212 Sunday near Faulkton and struck a Chevy Traverse. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman driving the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Faulkton hospital. Three male passengers, 8, 10 and 14, were not injured.
Lake Hiddenwood's future unknown
SELBY | The future of South Dakota's Lake Hiddenwood Recreation Area is in doubt after a request for federal funding to restore its dam was denied.
State officials sought a federal disaster declaration for the Selby park after heavy rains washed out its dam last year, causing Lake Hiddenwood to empty.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the park's request for federal assistance, said Al Nedved, assistant director of the state Division of Parks and Recreation.
"So that basically leaves no federal assistance available to do any restoration work at Lake Hiddenwood," he said.
The state has no plans to repair or restore the dam, Nedved said.
He said severe damage from the May 2018 storm, which dumped up to 10 inches of rain in Walworth County, "would likely require a complete rebuilding of the dam and even some additional work in the lake bottom as well."
Many residents are in support of maintaining some level of recreational facilities in the area, but Nedved said the state has few options without funding.
Nedved said state officials are also meeting with the National Guard about alternatives for the dam.