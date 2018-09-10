Road work planned in Panhandle
BROADWATER, Neb.— Pavement work is scheduled to begin Monday on U.S. Highway 26 in the Nebraska Panhandle.
The project will cover a 9-mile stretch east of Broadwater in Morrill County.
The Nebraska Transportation Department says traffic will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot vehicle, and there will be a 12-foot width restriction.
The work is expected to be finished by late October.
1 dead in hunting accident
WORTHINGTON, Minn. — A Worthington man has died in a hunting accident in southwestern Minnesota.
The Nobles County Sheriff's Office was called to the Eagle Lake Wildlife Management Area around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.
When first responders arrived they found 39-year-old Jeffrey Dean Nickel was dead.
No other details were released.
Man arrested in homicide
FARGO, N.D.— Fargo police have arrested a North Dakota man in a homicide at a hotel over the weekend.
Officers were called to a disturbance at the AmericInn Hotel around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and found a man lying in the hallway with an apparent stab wound to his lower torso.
The victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. He is identified as 23-year-old Jakob Dirks of West Fargo.
Police arrested a 21-year-old Cooperstown man in connection with Dirks' death.
An autopsy was ordered. The death is still under investigation.
Rascals guitarist recovering
BILLINGS, Mont.— A publicist says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is in good spirits at a Montana hospital after collapsing during a concert.
Melissa Kucirek says the 74-year-old Cornish is expected to be released from a Billings hospital on Wednesday.
She said Sunday that "he's on the path to a speedy recovery" and is eager to get back on stage.
Kucirek says she didn't know what caused Cornish to collapse Friday at a show in Billings.
She said that "Gene would like everyone to know that he so appreciates the prayers and well-wishes."
Cornish, keyboardist Felix Cavaliere, singer Eddie Brigati and drummer Dino Danelli formed The Rascals in 1965.
Their hits include "Good Lovin" and "People Got to Be Free."
They were inducted into the hall in 1997.