School board sets bond election
SIOUX FALLS | The Sioux Falls school board is calling for a $190 million bond to build new schools.
The Argus Leader reports that the board voted unanimously Monday to set an election for Sept. 18. Superintendent Brian Maher says more than 60 percent of voters would have to support the bond for it to pass.
If voters pass it, the district will get a new elementary school, middle school and high school by 2024. Board member Kate Parker says it's the "right thing for our district."
The district has constructed three schools since 2014 to keep up with enrollment growth, but a new high school hasn't been built in 26 years.
Major damage in church fire
BRISTOL | Fire extensively damaged a church in Bristol, but no one was hurt.
Pastor Lynn Lutz tells the American News that the Friday morning fire destroyed the sanctuary, pastor study and main structure of Westside Wesleyan Church. The rest of the building has extensive smoke and water damage.
The church secretary was alone in the building at the time, and got out safely.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined. Officials will decide whether to repair or replace the 50-year-old church after insurance adjusters assess the damage.
In the meantime, the congregation will be holding Sunday services in the Bristol Community Center.
Yellowstone fire danger high
JACKSON, Wyo. | Yellowstone National Park's fire danger has reached a high ranking for the first time this year following several of weeks of sunny weather and curing vegetation.
The Jackson Hole News And Guide reported Monday that the high ranking comes days after lightning sparked the first wildfire of the season near Yellowstone.
Despite the high fire danger, Yellowstone has not placed special restrictions on campfires. General campfire safety regulations such as limiting open flames to campground fire rings and at some backcountry sites still applies.