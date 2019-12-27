Jean Rounds set for treatment

SIOUX FALLS |The wife of South Dakota U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds is set to complete her cancer treatment with radiation in January.

Jean Rounds underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and surgery this year after doctors discovered a malignant, high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve. In a year-end email, the senator said the radiation treatment will be the final step in her cancer treatment and said that she is "on a path to recovery."

Jean Rounds underwent unexpected surgery earlier this month after complications from an earlier surgery.

Mike Rounds called the diagnosis and treatment his family's "most difficult challenge to date."

Driver crashes into SD restaurant

WATERTOWN | One person was hurt and taken to a hospital when a 70-year-old woman from Canada crashed her car into a McDonald's in Watertown on Friday.

The woman from Winnipeg, Manitoba, was trying to park her Lincoln Town Car in front of the restaurant around noon when she crashed into the building. The woman told police that her foot slipped from the brake to the gas pedal, the Argus Leader r eported.