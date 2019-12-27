Jean Rounds set for treatment
SIOUX FALLS |The wife of South Dakota U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds is set to complete her cancer treatment with radiation in January.
Jean Rounds underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and surgery this year after doctors discovered a malignant, high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve. In a year-end email, the senator said the radiation treatment will be the final step in her cancer treatment and said that she is "on a path to recovery."
Jean Rounds underwent unexpected surgery earlier this month after complications from an earlier surgery.
Mike Rounds called the diagnosis and treatment his family's "most difficult challenge to date."
Driver crashes into SD restaurant
WATERTOWN | One person was hurt and taken to a hospital when a 70-year-old woman from Canada crashed her car into a McDonald's in Watertown on Friday.
The woman from Winnipeg, Manitoba, was trying to park her Lincoln Town Car in front of the restaurant around noon when she crashed into the building. The woman told police that her foot slipped from the brake to the gas pedal, the Argus Leader r eported.
The crash scattered debris, and one person was taken to the hospital. No one was struck by the car. The driver was evaluated at the scene.
Police are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed.
Search continues for suspects
HURON, S.D. | Authorities are continuing their search two people involved in an attack on a police officer during an attempted traffic stop in Huron last week.
Police say they believe that 17-year-old Pan Toe Gaw fired numerous shots at the officer before the vehicle fled the scene. He is being charged as an adult for first degree attempted murder on a police officer and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.
Another person in the vehicle, 27-year-old Keh Wah, is charged with accessory to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.
Police say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
The juvenile driver of the vehicle was apprehended after crashing into a snowbank following a short police pursuit. A passenger in the car, a 22-year-old male, was also arrested.
The police officer was not injured.
