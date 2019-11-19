Nelson plans to retire from Senate
PIERRE | State Sen. Stace Nelson says he plans to step down next month following what he describes as the most frustrating year of his service in the Legislature.
The Republican from Fulton in eastern South Dakota says he’s retiring Dec. 10 due to his health and a desire to spend more time with his family. Nelson, an outspoken member of the Legislature, is serving his second term representing District 19. He previously served two terms in the House.
He says he can’t put into “polite words” the frustration he has had with state officials over flooding this year.
The Argus Leader reports Nelson says politicians have “refused to have our troops help those devastated by the flooding or provide emergency financial aid to communities hard hit twice this year.”
Gas container led to fatal fire
SPEARFISH | A gasoline container that was ignited by a stove burner caused the fire that claimed the life of a 45-year-old Spearfish man in September, the city said Monday in a news release.
According to the investigation, the gas container was ignited by the burner. When firefighters arrived at 1110 Roughlock Lane, the mobile home was on fire and Robert Douglas Brockley was found near the kitchen suffering from burns and other heat-related injuries.
The fire was reported at 6:55 a.m. on Sept. 25. Brockley was alone when the fire started, according to investigators. He was later airlifted to a Greeley, Colo., trauma center where he died of his injuries.
Man linked to Butina pleads guilty
SIOUX FALLS | A South Dakota man who was linked to an admitted Russian covert agent agreed to plead guilty in a fraud scheme that authorities said bilked at least $2.3 million from 78 people, according to a court filing Monday.
Businessman and conservative political operative Paul Erickson agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
An affidavit accused Erickson of promising returns of up to 150% while spending the money on personal expenses for Maria Butina, his former girlfriend. Butina was deported this year after admitting she sought to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups and promote Russia’s agenda.
The allegations against Erickson involved a variety of schemes that appeared unrelated to Butina’s case.
In February, Erickson pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of wire fraud and money laundering, a day after he was indicted, according to the South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors said Erickson defrauded "many victims" from 1996 to August 2018. The indictment accused Erickson of concocting multiple schemes to carry out well over $1 million in fraudulent transactions, including recruiting investors for a string of elder care homes; developing a wheelchair that allowed a person to use the bathroom from the chair; and home-building in North Dakota's booming oil fields.
Trump OKs disaster declaration
PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem says President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for southeastern South Dakota for September storm damage.
Noem on Monday called the declaration “good news for South Dakota communities,” and said she was grateful to Trump “for responding so quickly.”
Noem requested the declaration last month in a letter to Trump. Sioux Falls was struck by three tornadoes in September, and Madison and Mitchell were hit by severe flooding.
The declaration includes both individual and public assistance and covers the period of Sept. 9 to Sept. 26. Preliminary assessments total at least $17 million in requested federal assistance.
South Dakota has now received four disaster declarations this year.
Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are now in South Dakota working on the first three disaster declarations.
— Journal staff and wire reports