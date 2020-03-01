3 sentenced on meth trafficking
SIOUX FALLS | Three people in South Dakota have been sentenced on methamphetamine trafficking charges in the last week, according to federal authorities.
Terry Paulhamus, 39, of Rapid City, and Joel Boe, 38, of Pierre, were each sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. Frank Miller Jr., 61, of Fort Pierre, was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months on a meth conspiracy charge.
Prosecutors say Miller traveled to Denver to pick up the meth and was arrested last June during a traffic stop that yielded 236 grams of meth. A co-defendant in the case, Melissa Scull, has pleaded guilty and is scheduled for sentencing on April 6.
Paulhamus was accused of distributing meth on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation and Boe allegedly sold drugs around the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities.
Funeral held for Ellsworth officer
HUDSON, N.H. | An Air Force officer who was killed in a plane crash in Afghanistan is being remembered by family and friends in New Hampshire.
A funeral Mass was held Saturday for Capt. Ryan Phaneuf, of Hudson, at Saint Kathryn Church. Ryan will receive full military honors at a private burial at Arlington National Cemetery on March 9.
Phaneuf, 30, was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. In New Hampshire, he graduated in 2007 from Alvirne High School, where he was a member of the junior ROTC program.
He was one of two Air Force officers killed in the crash of an electronic surveillance plane in Afghanistan. Phaneuf was co-pilot of the Bombardier E-11A that went down on Jan. 27, his family said.
The crash is under investigation but officials said there's no indication the plane was downed by enemy fire.
US attorney supports tribe's plan
CASPER, Wyo. | The U.S. attorney's office in Wyoming announced support for the goals set by a Native American tribe to stop a worsening methamphetamine crisis.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming Mark Klaassen announced his office will work with the Northern Arapaho Tribe, The Casper Star-Tribune reports.
The tribe plans to form a task force following a Feb. 25 declaration of a state of emergency over the abuse and distribution of methamphetamine on the Wind River Indian Reservation 151 miles (243 kilometers) west of Casper.
Meth use "threatens to permanently damage the well-being of the Tribe," the emergency declaration said.
The task force plans to look at factors causing the crisis on the reservation, resources needed, and measurable goals, time frames and recommendations for addressing the problem, tribal officials said.
Klaassen's office is committed to working with tribal members to improve their collective efforts to combat drug crime on the Wind River reservation, he said.
"Methamphetamine distribution and abuse has been a problem in Wyoming and on the Wind River Reservation for a long time, and I understand the frustration, the concern and the sense of urgency on this issue," Klaassen said.
— The Associated Press