Phaneuf, 30, was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. In New Hampshire, he graduated in 2007 from Alvirne High School, where he was a member of the junior ROTC program.

He was one of two Air Force officers killed in the crash of an electronic surveillance plane in Afghanistan. Phaneuf was co-pilot of the Bombardier E-11A that went down on Jan. 27, his family said.

The crash is under investigation but officials said there's no indication the plane was downed by enemy fire.

US attorney supports tribe's plan

CASPER, Wyo. | The U.S. attorney's office in Wyoming announced support for the goals set by a Native American tribe to stop a worsening methamphetamine crisis.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming Mark Klaassen announced his office will work with the Northern Arapaho Tribe, The Casper Star-Tribune reports.

The tribe plans to form a task force following a Feb. 25 declaration of a state of emergency over the abuse and distribution of methamphetamine on the Wind River Indian Reservation 151 miles (243 kilometers) west of Casper.

Meth use "threatens to permanently damage the well-being of the Tribe," the emergency declaration said.