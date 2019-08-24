Hy-Vee account info being sold
DES MOINES, Iowa | An Iowa-based grocery chain says it's aware of reports that hacked customer account information is being sold online.
The Des Moines Register was the first to report that credit and debit card information of some Hy-Vee customers is being sold on an internet site for $17 to $35 apiece.
Hy-Vee issued a statement to station KCCI saying it is aware of reports of the stolen information being sold and is working with payment card networks to identify the cards and work with issuing banks.
Hy-Vee acknowledge earlier this month that it detected unauthorized activity on some of its payment processing systems linked to card payments at Hy-Vee restaurants, fuel pumps and drive-thru coffee shops. The company doesn't believe the breach extended to payments systems used inside its grocery stores, drugstores and convenience stores.
Hy-Vee operates more than 240 retail stores across Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Workers sentenced for child abuse
SIOUX FALLS | Two women accused of abusing children at a Sioux Falls day care have each been sentenced to five years in prison.
KSFY-TV reports Teresa Gallagher and Kenedi Wendt were sentenced Friday. The two women were indicted on 44 counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor.
They pleaded no contest to the charges.
Prosecutors say surveillance video taken in February shows dozens of instances of abuse at Little Blessings Learning Center. In one incident a child told his mother that Gallagher banged his head on a mat while he was sleeping.
No reservations needed for park
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. | Yellowstone National Park's top administrator says visitors aren't harming the park's natural resources and he sees no need to require reservations to limit crowds.
The Cody Enterprise reported Wednesday that superintendent Cam Sholly also said he doesn't believe the park needs to set up a bus system from surrounding communities to reduce car traffic inside the park.
Sholly acknowledged that some areas of the park suffer from traffic jams and need attention. He said one idea that has merit is testing an internal bus system to ferry visitors between major attractions within the park.
Yellowstone had 4.1 million visitors last year, the fifth highest among all national parks.
Sholly says surveys show first-time visitors are generally happy with their experience, but some return visitors are frustrated with traffic jams.
Fargo to replace Statue of Liberty
FARGO, N.D. | Fargo authorities are looking to replace an 8-foot-tall replica of the Statue of Liberty that was stolen last month.
Mayor Tim Mahoney tells KFGO that authorities haven't had any luck finding the statue and he doesn't think it will be recovered.
The statue had about 300 pounds of metal that Mahoney thinks could have been chopped up and scrapped. He says the city is focused on finding a replacement.
The statue was presented to the city nearly 70 years ago by the Lions Club.
Insurance covers tunnel collapse
GERING, Neb. | Farmers in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming left without a way to water crops following the collapse of a massive irrigation tunnel in July will be covered by federal crop insurance.
That word came Friday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which determined that the cause of the collapse was weather-related and caused by heavy precipitation. Farmers affected by the collapse should contact their insurance agents to file a claim.
The 14-foot-wide tunnel that collapsed July 17 is part of a system that delivers water in eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska. Its collapse cut off water to more than 100,000 acres in Nebraska and Wyoming.
News of the insurance coverage drew praise from federal lawmakers in both states, who had been advocating for the decision to cover affected farmers.
4 cases possibly tied to vaping
DES MOINES, Iowa | Health officials say four cases of respiratory illness have been confirmed in four young Iowans with a history of vaping.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said in a news release Thursday that several other states have recently reported cases of severe respiratory illness among teenagers and young adults who'd been vaping. Their symptoms include cough, fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting and diarrhea, chest pain and worsening difficulty breathing. The cases are still being investigated.
The department director, Dr. Caitlin Pedati, is asking health care providers to watch for cases of severe respiratory illness among teenagers and young adults and to inquire about their recent vaping and e-cigarette use. The providers also are asked to report any cases to the Iowa Public Health Department.