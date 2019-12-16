Wyoming losing millions in taxes
CASPER, Wyo. | In just one decade, energy companies throughout Wyoming failed to pay $97.7 million in production taxes to counties on time, recent data compiled by Wyoming’s Legislative Service Office found.
Wyoming’s 23 counties charge coal, oil and gas companies for the minerals they extract. But delinquency has become somewhat of the new normal, particularly in Wyoming’s coal country.
In the last 10 years, the amount of ad valorem, or production, tax delinquencies increased over 1,700 percent in the state — rising from just over $2 million in 2009 to $39.2 million this year. Missed payments have forced local governments to contend with more and more unexpected budget shortfalls.
Wyoming inmate dies after illness
RAWLINS, Wyo. | A 71-year-old inmate at the Wyoming State Penitentiary has died after a lengthy illness.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections says Carl Stewart, Jr., died Wednesday while serving a 10 1/2- to 12-year sentence for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
That 2011 sentence was the second of three consecutive terms. The Rawlins Times reports Stewart already had served a nine- to 10-year sentence for third-degree sexual assault and was facing another nine- to 10-year sentence for third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Corrections officials did not release any details about his illness. An autopsy has been ordered.
Montana boy safe after car theft
BILLINGS, Mont. | A 7-year-old Montana boy was safely returned to his family after being kidnapped during a car theft, authorities said.
The boy was in a car taken from a Burger King in Billings around 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.
The boy was located unharmed after he was let out of the car shortly after the theft, police said.
Officers located and chased the car in the area of a park but no arrests were made, authorities said.
The case is still under investigation.
Feds review Colorado test drilling
DENVER | The federal Bureau of Land Management plans to conduct an environmental assessment of test drilling proposed by the owner of a Colorado limestone quarry seeking to expand the operation, officials said.
Rocky Mountain Resources Industrials Inc. sought an environmental review exemption for five test wells, The Colorado Sun reported.
The company needs to perform the test drilling to assess the viability of expanding its Mid-Continent Limestone Quarry near Glenwood Springs, officials said.
The company will be required to pay for the environmental study that the agency will use to examine the potential impacts to the region's water resources, bureau officials said.
Communities along the Colorado River have opposed the company’s plan for a major expansion.
- Associated Press