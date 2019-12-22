Police search for shooting suspect
HURON | Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old man accused of opening fire on a police officer during an attempted traffic stop in Huron.
The incident happened Friday night after an officer activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, according to a release from the Huron Police Department.
Police said one of the passengers fired numerous shots from a handgun before the vehicle fled the scene. A short pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a snowbank and the occupants ran away.
The juvenile driver was later apprehended. The other passengers, including the shooter, remain at large.
Huron Police Chief Kevin Van Diepen said he believes this incident was directed specifically toward law enforcement and there does not appear to be any danger to the public.
Regional survey shows waning economy
OMAHA, Neb. | A new survey of bankers indicates a waning economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, and weak farm income is hurting producers' ability to borrow money from banks.
The Rural Mainstreet survey released Thursday shows its overall index fell to to 50.2 this month from 54.2 in November. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 indicates a shrinking economy.
Federal agriculture crop support payments and somewhat higher grain prices kept the overall index from falling into negative territory in December, said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.
Goss also noted that one of every nine bank CEOs surveyed expects 2020 farm loan defaults to expand by 10% to 20%.
Bankers were also asked about their bank's response to weak farm income, Goss said. Almost two-thirds indicated their bank had increased collateral requirements, while more than a third reported they had rejected a higher number of farm loan applications.
The confidence index — a measure of economic optimism for the next six months — remained in negative territory at 45.8 in December, although it was higher than November's 44.4.
Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
Arrests made in BB gun rampage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. | Police in South Dakota have arrested four men in connection with a BB gun rampage that damaged more than 100 vehicles damaged.
Authorities in the town of Aberdeen began receiving reports of windows being shot out shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Police arrested four men this week and one of them is facing felony intentional damage, Aberdeen American News reported. Damaged vehicles were found throughout Aberdeen and Brown County.
Police said it appeared the men fired a BB gun from a moving vehicle.
Wyoming gov. backs utility probe
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's governor announced plans to allocate additional funding for an investigation into the state's largest utility.
Republican Gov. Mark Gordon supports a continued Wyoming Public Service Commission investigation into Rocky Mountain Power, The Casper Star-Tribune reports.
The amount of appropriated funding will be determined after Gordon reviews bidders. A request for proposals is likely to be issued by the end of the year, a spokesman said.
The commission launched its investigation following the November release of the company's integrated resource plan outlining its energy strategy for the coming decades.
Some Wyoming lawmakers said the plan undermines the state's coal industry.
The utility plan would retire two-thirds of its coal fleet by 2030 and transition away from coal-fired power plants to reduce costs to customers.
The large impact on the state requires a full understanding of how the company conducted its analysis and reached its conclusions, Gordon said in a statement.
The public service commission can accept an integrated resource plan after scrutiny during a public comment period. But the commission can also instigate an investigation and hold a contested case proceeding.
Rocky Mountain Power looks forward to responding to the commission's inquiry, but the utility stands by the plan, spokesman Spencer Hall said.
