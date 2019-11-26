2 teens killed, 3 injured in crash
TULARE | The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teenagers and seriously injured three other people.
Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan says the crash happened Sunday night near Tulare. He says details of the crash will be released later Monday.
A Facebook post by the Ipswich Public Schools says classes were delayed until mid-morning so students could take time to grieve the loss of “two beautiful young people taken far too soon.”
Clergy and counselors were made available to students. Ipswich is about 73 miles north of Tulare.
Wyoming, Nebraska brace for storm
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through Tuesday night that could hamper Thanksgiving week travel in southern Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle.
The weather service said heavy snow is expected in the Nebraska panhandle with total snow accumulations of six to 12 inches. Blowing snow will also be possible on Tuesday with wind gusts up to 30 mph. The warned areas in Nebraska include Chadron, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gering, Sidney and Harrison.
In Wyoming, the warning is for much of the southern half of the state along the Interstate 80 corridor, including Laramie, Cheyenne, Rock Springs and Rawlins. The National Weather Service said up to 15 inches of snow and near blizzard conditions are expected in some areas of southern Wyoming.
You have free articles remaining.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible, the bulletin said. The hazardous conditions could impact the holiday commuters. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken, officials said.
ND Chief Justice runoff election set
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There will be a runoff election for a new North Dakota Supreme Court chief justice.
None of the three justices running to lead the state's high court received the majority votes necessary on Monday to clinch the position.
Justices Lisa Fair McEvers and Jon Jensen were the top vote-getters, followed by Daniel Crothers.
McEvers and Jensen are still in the running.
The ballots were cast by the state’s 52 district court judges and each of the five justices on the high court. They will now recast their votes, which will be tallied in early December.
- Journal staff and wire reports