Enrollment creates challenges
SIOUX FALLS | The Sioux Falls Public Schools district is facing some unique challenges at one high school as classes begin.
School officials are doing some logistical planning to deal with a record enrollment of about 2,360 students at Roosevelt High. Principal Tim Hazlett tells KELO-TV every single classroom is filled every day. And while classroom sizes will stay relatively the same, passing in the hallways, parking, lunch time and events will be affected by record enrollment.
Hazlet says any kind of assembly takes more planning because the entire student body cannot fit in the gym or auditorium at one time.
A Sioux Falls school bonding referendum to create funding for new schools will be held Sept. 18.
Authorities ID crash victims
DELMONT, LESTERVILLE | Authorities have identified a Wagner man who died after a sport utility vehicle crash in Douglas County.
The Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Quaid Montgomery lost control of his SUV on U.S. Highway 18 and it rolled several times last Friday night south of Delmont. Montgomery, who was traveling alone, died of his injuries at an Armour hospital.
Authorities also have identified the man who was killed in a car crash in Yankton County over the weekend.
The state Department of Public Safety said Thursday 20-year-old Saul Renteria, of Yankton, was killed when the car in which he was riding veered into a ditch near Lesterville Saturday, hit a field approach, went airborne and caught fire upon landing.
The 29-year-old driver and the other passenger, a 25-year-old man, were seriously injured. All three men in the vehicle were ejected.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.
Proposed wind farm moves forward
TYNDALL | The Bon Homme County Commission has provided a major boost to a proposed $297 million wind farm.
The commissioners decided Prairie Wind Park is in compliance with the county zoning ordinance, taking the project to the next level.
The Yankton Press and Dakotan reports the wind farm between Tripp and Avon would cover about 50,000 acres in Bon Homme, Charles Mix and Hutchinson counties. It would be located near the current Beethoven wind farm.
The sPower renewable energy company would operate the farm which would include 61 turbines, each nearly 600 feet tall, producing a maximum 220 megawatts of power.
The company would sell the electricity to North Dakota-based Basin Electric Power Cooperative.
Fugitive's arrest ends with fire
SIOUX FALLS | The arrest of a fugitive on a felony warrant ended when a garage went up in flames in Hartford.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says the wanted man slammed a deputy's squad car multiple times with his vehicle that was parked in a garage. The suspect drove through the back of the garage to escape Tuesday night but didn't get far before he was arrested.
The man's car then ignited and set the garage on fire. Hartford firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby apartments. Two others suspected of harboring the fugitive were also arrested.
Winter wheat harvest complete
SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota's winter wheat harvest is complete, and the rest of the small grains harvest is wrapping up.
The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 91 percent of the spring wheat is harvested, along with 96 percent of the oats.
Development of the corn and soybean crops in the state remains ahead of the average pace.
Soil moisture supplies continue on a downward trend. Topsoil moisture is rated 60 percent adequate to surplus, with 59 percent of subsoil moisture in those categories.
Pasture and range conditions statewide remain mostly rated fair or good.