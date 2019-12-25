Spearfish pair sentenced for drugs

SIOUX FALLS | Two South Dakota residents accused of dealing large quantities of methamphetamine have been sentenced in federal court.

Enrique Estrada Jr., 43, and Kari Lee Vaughn, 35, both of Spearfish, were convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, court documents show. They were indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2018.

Estrada was sentenced to 20 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised released. Vaughn was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Estrada, Vaughn and others are accused of distributing multiple pounds of meth in western South Dakota between October 2017 and September 2018. Authorities say Estrada ran an operation to obtain methamphetamine from the state of Colorado, then transport it to South Dakota for distribution.

Body armor donated to K9 officer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | A woman from Alaska has donated body armor to a Wyoming K9 officer, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office said.