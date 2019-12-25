Spearfish pair sentenced for drugs
SIOUX FALLS | Two South Dakota residents accused of dealing large quantities of methamphetamine have been sentenced in federal court.
Enrique Estrada Jr., 43, and Kari Lee Vaughn, 35, both of Spearfish, were convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, court documents show. They were indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2018.
Estrada was sentenced to 20 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised released. Vaughn was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Estrada, Vaughn and others are accused of distributing multiple pounds of meth in western South Dakota between October 2017 and September 2018. Authorities say Estrada ran an operation to obtain methamphetamine from the state of Colorado, then transport it to South Dakota for distribution.
Body armor donated to K9 officer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. | A woman from Alaska has donated body armor to a Wyoming K9 officer, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office said.
The bullet and stab protective vest for K9 officer Arie comes from a donation by Denise Nading of Anchorage, Alaska through a nonprofit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Nading made the donation in memory of Mel Nading, an Alaska State Trooper and pilot who died in a helicopter crash in March 2013 while returning from rescuing a stranded snowmobiler in Talkeetna, Alaska, according to news reports.
The vest is embroidered with: "In memory of Mel Nading, Pilot of Helo 1," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Arie, who joined the sheriff's office this fall, is trained in narcotics detection, suspect tracking and apprehension, building search and officer protection.
- Journal staff and wire reports