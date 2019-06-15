Day care worker enters Alford plea
SIOUX FALLS | The second of two women accused of abusing children at a Sioux Falls day care has pleaded guilty, but is maintaining her innocence.
Teresa Gallagher entered an Alford plead Thursday, in which she acknowledged there is enough evidence to convict. The 32-year-old woman, along with Kenedi Wendt, was indicted on 44 counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor.
The Argus Leader reports prosecutors say surveillance video taken in February shows dozens of instances of abuse at Little Blessings Learning Center. In one incident a child told his mother that Gallagher banged his head on a mat while he was sleeping.
Gallagher entered the plea to two counts and will be sentenced in August. Wendt pleaded no contest to two charges and is scheduled to be sentenced in July.
Flight makes emergency landing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. | A Delta flight made an emergency landing in Wyoming after instruments detected a possible fire in the plane's cargo area.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that there were no injuries among the more than 200 passengers and crew Friday afternoon when a Delta Airbus A321 headed from Salt Lake City to Detroit landed at Cheyenne Regional Airport.
Cheyenne Regional Airport director Tim Barth says the plane was cruising at about 35,000 feet (10,668 meters) around 3 p.m. Friday when pilots noticed rising temperatures in the cargo area.
After the plane landed and passengers were evacuated, firefighters checked out the plane and found no fire. Passengers were allowed to re-board and retrieve belongings.
Delta brought in a replacement plane Friday night to resume the trip.
Governor attends meeting with Trump
CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon participated in a meeting about workforce-related topics with President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday.
Also at the lunch meeting were Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta and seven other governors.
According to a news release from Gordon's office, the meeting touched on federal and state efforts to reduce barriers and expand economic mobility for America's workers.
Gordon says he appreciates President Trump's leadership in holding the meeting and listening to the perspectives of the governors.
He says the discussion included issues important to Wyoming, including visa programs, trade and rural health care.
Gordon says he highlighted the new Wyoming Works program, which will help expand technical and trade programs at Wyoming's community colleges and provide grants for students enrolled in these programs.