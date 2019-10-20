Corps files brief on pipeline
BISMARCK, N.D. | An attorney for the Army Corps of Engineers is asking a judge to sign off on the Corps' conclusion that the Dakota Access oil pipeline doesn't harm American Indian tribes.
The Corps wants U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to rule in favor of its August 2018 finding that no more environmental study is needed on the $3.8 billion pipeline. The pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to Illinois for more than two years.
The Standing Rock Sioux want the pipeline shut down and more study done. The tribe fears an oil spill could contaminate the Missouri River.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that a Justice Department attorney argues that the Corps "carefully and reasonably considered the environmental impacts" before it permitted the pipeline.
Pipeline developer Texas-based Energy Transfer says the line is safe.
Nebraska's ACT score drops
LINCOLN, Neb. | Officials say Nebraska's average composite ACT score dropped for the 2019 graduating class but is among the highest of the 15 states that test almost all students.
The Nebraska Education Department said in a news release Wednesday that the 2019 figure was 20, down a tenth of a point from 20.1 the year before. It also was lower than the national average of 20.7.
Of the 15 states that test almost all students, only Wisconsin and Utah had a higher score for the 2019 graduates: 20.3.
Nebraska's average ACT score dropped below the national average last year — a decline expected because 2018 was the first year most of the students in the state's graduating class took the ACT college entrance exam as juniors.
Pipeline developer starts website
BISMARCK, N.D. | A Wyoming company is seeking permits and landowner permission to expand its pipeline network to carry crude from that state and North Dakota to a hub in Oklahoma.
The Bismarck Tribune reports Casper-based Bridger Pipeline LLC launched a website this week with information for landowners and others.
The proposed Bridger Expansion project included two separate oil pipelines. One straddles North Dakota and Montana and another is in Wyoming.
The 137-mile North Dakota-Montana "South Bend" line will carry up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day from in McKenzie County in North Dakota to Baker, Montana.
The 191-mile Wyoming "Equality" will transport up to 200,000 barrels of oil per day from Hulett to Guernsey, Wyoming.
The company says it hopes to have both lines in service by late 2021.
- Associated Press