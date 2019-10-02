Beekeeping proposal under review
SIOUX FALLS | Sioux Falls city officials are considering a proposal to allow people to keep bees at their homes.
The draft proposal the city council discussed Tuesday would allow beekeeping permits at the one-time fee of $50 as long as applicants show they've taken a beekeeping course and have gotten permission from nearby property owners.
The Argus Leader reports that beekeeping in Sioux Falls is currently only allowed on land zoned as agricultural.
People would be limited to four hives and they would need to be kept in back yards at least 25 feet from the nearest home.
Parents take case to high court
SIOUX FALLS | Parents who say their son was improperly restrained at a children's hospital and school have taken their case to the South Dakota Supreme Court.
Neil and Deb Graff are suing Children's Care Hospital and School on behalf of their autistic son over its use of the prone restraint at the institution in 2010. The restraint involves bringing a person to the floor face-down and holding that person's arms and legs. The Graff's 2013 lawsuit says the restraint was used on Ben more than 130 times while he was a resident. The Argus Leader says it's now prohibited under administrative rules.
The Graff's attorney Michael Luce says a judge improperly excluded state Department of Health surveys which would have showed deficiencies in Ben's care. There's no timeline on when the Supreme Court will decide the case.
4-year-old found wandering
SIOUX FALLS | A Sioux Falls mother has been arrested after police say they found her 4-year-old son wandering outside an apartment building.
Police say the mother and child had been staying in an apartment where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found Monday night. The Argus Leader says officers responding to a report of the wandering child brought him back inside. Police eventually found the apartment renter who told officers he was letting the woman and her child stay with him.
The 29-year-old man was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and allowing a child to be exposed to meth.
The 24-year-old mother was found later and told police she had left the child in the apartment to go grocery shopping.