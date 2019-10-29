1 dead after Sturgis accident
STURGIS | A 68-year-old Sturgis man died Monday after being struck by a pickup at a downtown Sturgis intersection.
According to a release from the Sturgis Police Department, the man died from injuries received when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet pickup at about 8:26 a.m.
Police said the pickup’s driver, a 59-year-old Sturgis man, had stopped at the intersection of Harley Davidson Way and Sherman Street, then proceeded west, striking the pedestrian, who was walking north in the west crosswalk, pinning him under the pickup.
Officers and bystanders were able to move the vehicle off of the victim and give first aid until an ambulance arrived.
He was taken to Regional Health Sturgis Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said the pickup’s driver, whose name was also not released, was cited for a windshield obstructed with ice and snow.
“This time of year, we really want to encourage drivers to take the extra time to clean off their windows,” he said. “They get blocked and it’s dangerous to drive that way. We saw the results of that today.”
Arrests made in Sturgis burglaries
STURGIS | Sturgis police have made arrests in connection with the investigation of recent local vehicle, residential and commercial burglaries.
On Oct. 22, officers arrested a 17-year-old male for tampering with motor vehicle and criminal entry of a motor vehicle.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 24 in the early morning hours, officers arrested Caleb Mercy, 25, of Sturgis on charges of possession of stolen property and felony drug possession. Mercy was also charged with burglary related to several on-going investigations.
On Oct. 25 officers arrested Johnathan Adkins, 20, of Piedmont for grand theft, tampering with a motor vehicle and attempt to commit felony with a firearm.
Investigations are continuing and residents are urged to contact police with any information regarding these incidents.
Police would like to remind everyone to keep vehicles locked and clear of all valuables.
Doctor wins Young Physician Award
Jennifer Williamson, M.D., recently received the South Dakota Young Physician Award from the state chapter of the American College of Physicians. Dr. Williamson is an Internal Medicine Physician at Regional Health Medical Clinic on Flormann Street in Rapid Citiy.
The award was announced during the South Dakota Chapter’s annual meeting in Deadwood. Earlier this year, Dr. Williamson became a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, a mark of distinction representing the pinnacle of integrity, professionalism and scholarship for internal medicine physicians.
Originally from the Caribbean, Dr. Williamson graduated from the University of the West Indies with a bachelor’s degree in Medical Sciences in 2004, and then with her Medicine and Surgery degrees in 2006. She was on the Dean’s List throughout medical school.
Dr. Williamson completed her residency in Internal Medicine at New York Medical College, Metropolitan Hospital Center in New York. She moved to South Dakota in 2015 and became a general internist at Avera Medical Group in Brookings. In August 2019, Dr. Williamson joined Regional Health.
She is a firm believer in holistic health and strives to motivate and inspire her patients. Dr. Williamson was previously in ophthalmology. She has also served as a physician volunteer, traveling to the underserved Bahamian Family Islands.
Noem requests disaster declaration
PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem is requesting a presidential disaster declaration for the damage caused by tornadoes and floods that struck southeastern South Dakota in September.
Noem made her request in a letter to President Donald Trump. She wrote that storms, tornadoes and floods damaged homes and businesses as well as public infrastructure such as parks, roads, highways, bridges and electrical systems.
The request is for Sept. 9-26 and includes at least $17 million in requested federal assistance. During that period three tornadoes struck Sioux Falls and flooding hit Madison and Mitchell.
Noem told Trump this is South Dakota's fifth major disaster declaration request since May 20. She says recovery from other disasters continues and local resources are limited.
Noem says many roads have not yet been repaired or are still closed.
— Journal and wire reports