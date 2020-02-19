Addiction bill heads to full House
PIERRE | A House committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would encourage pregnant women with drug addictions to get treatment.
Rep. Spencer Gosch, a Glenham Republican, introduced the bill after hearing of a high rate of pregnant women with drug addiction. Current law allows those women to be charged with a felony if they possess or take drugs. The bill would let them avoid a drug conviction if they complete an addiction recovery program and seek prenatal care.
Gosch originally modeled his proposal on a 2014 Tennessee law that criminalized drug use by pregnant women. His original proposal would have allowed charging pregnant women with assault if they were found to be on drugs. After opposition from medical groups that said such laws discourage addicted women from seeking medical care, Gosch dropped the assault charge possibility from the legislation.
Lobbyists for medical groups they said they did not have enough time to review the changed bill and establish a position.
You have free articles remaining.
The bill will next head to the full House.
Zebra mussels bill moves to Senate
PIERRE | Legislation to prevent the spread of zebra mussels in South Dakota is headed for the state Senate. It received unanimous approval from the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Tuesday.
The bill, which has already passed the House, requires people to decontaminate their boats by cleaning and draining them after leaving the water. It also creates inspection stations.
The Argus Leader reports senators were told the invasive species has now been found in four South Dakota lakes. Zebra mussels can cause a foul taste and smell in drinking water, increase algae and alter aquatic food chains.
The widespread invasive species wasn't found in South Dakota until 2016 when the zebra mussels were discovered in Lewis and Clark Lake and McCook Lake. It was found to have spread to Sharpe and Francis Case lakes last year.
— Journal staff and wire reports