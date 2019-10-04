FBI says violent crime down in SD
PIERRE | The estimated number of violent crimes is down in South Dakota.
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons said Friday the newly-released FBI crime report shows the number of violent crimes in South Dakota in 2018 dropped for the first time in five years, declining about 5% compared to the year before.
The report shows the estimated rate of violent crime in the state was about 405 offenses per 100,000 residents. The most dramatic drop was in the number of murders and non-negligent homicides, which dropped 56% from 2017 to 2018.
Nationally, the estimated number of violent crimes as a whole decreased 3.3% in 2018 from the prior year.
You have free articles remaining.
Delta flight diverts to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS | Pilots of a Delta flight had to make an emergency landing in Sioux Falls because a passenger had an urgent medical condition.
The flight from Chicago to Seattle was over Pierre Thursday when the pilots diverted to Sioux Falls. Regional Airport executive director Dan Letellier says the 63-year-old male passenger was conscious when the plane landed and was taken to a hospital. There’s no word on his condition.
Letellier tells the Argus Leader the Sioux Falls airport gets one or two medical diversions a month.