Wilson on hand for drone launch
GRAND FORKS, N.D. | U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson was in North Dakota to commemorate the launch of the first large drone to fly beyond sight of the pilot and without a manned airplane to observe the plane.
The flight was conducted Monday by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., which is a tenant at the Grand Sky aviation technology park. A recent authorization by the Federal Aviation Administration allows the drones to fly within 30 miles of the park.
Political leaders from the state called the flight a historic milestone that shows North Dakota's standing in the unmanned aircraft industry.
Wilson was previously the president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
More SD teens text and drive
SIOUX FALLS | A newly published study finds South Dakota has the highest rate of teen texting and driving in the 35 states analyzed.
The survey published in the Journal of Adolescent Health says 64 percent of teens in South Dakota acknowledged texting and driving at least once in the month prior to completing a survey. North Dakota landed in the second spot with 58 percent of texting teen drivers. Maryland had the lowest number of texting teens at 26 percent.
Researchers analyzed data on about 101,000 high school students aged 14 years and older in 35 states from the 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. The results were published in the journal's latest issue. The study says distracted driving heightens the risk of crashing by up to nine times.
Funding: tribal energy projects
BISMARCK, N.D. | Two tribal energy infrastructure projects in the Dakotas are among 15 nationwide sharing in nearly $9 million in federal Energy Department funding.
The Spirit Lake Sioux tribe in North Dakota is getting $1 million toward a $4.2 million wind turbine project.
The Rosebud Sioux tribe in South Dakota is getting about $450,000 for a $900,000 solar energy project.
The money is being doled out through the Energy Department's Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs.