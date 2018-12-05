PIERRE | South Dakota Attorney General-elect Jason Ravnsborg has filled three top positions on his team.
Ravnsborg said Wednesday that Charles McGuigan will stay on as chief deputy, Faulk County State's Attorney Timothy Bormann will be chief of staff, and Brule County State's Attorney David Natvig will serve as director of the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
McGuigan has been chief deputy since 2007. Ravnsborg says they are all ready to work for South Dakota.
Ravnsborg is taking over for outgoing Attorney General Marty Jackley, who couldn't run again because of term limits.
South Dakota Senate Republicans have nominated Brock Greenfield to serve as president pro tempore and elected Kris Langer as their majority leader.
Senate Republicans also voted this week to choose Jim Bolin as assistant majority leader. They selected Sens. Bob Ewing, Joshua Klumb, Al Novstrup and Jordan Youngberg as whips.
The full Senate will vote on Greenfield's nomination on Jan. 8.
Republicans control both legislative chambers. In November, House Republicans nominated Steven Haugaard to serve as House speaker and elected Lee Qualm to another term as their majority leader.