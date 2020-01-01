Jazz musician, Merv Griffin sidekick Jack Sheldon dies at 88

LOS ANGELES | Jack Sheldon, an acclaimed jazz musician whose trumpet graced the award-winning song "The Shadow of Your Smile" and who was known to TV viewers as the puckish sidekick to talk show host Merv Griffin, has died. He was 88.

Sheldon died Friday of natural causes, his longtime manager and partner, Dianne Jimenez, said in a statement Tuesday. Further details were not provided.

Sheldon was a prominent part of the vibrant West Coast jazz movement in the 1950s alongside fellow artists Art Pepper, Stan Kenton and Shorty Rogers. He also played with jazz and pop greats including Benny Goodman, Peggy Lee, Lena Horne and Frank Sinatra. Sheldon's tender horn solo on "The Shadow of Your Smile," which was introduced in the 1965 film "The Sandpiper," helped earn it song of the year at the Grammys and best original song at the Oscars.

"It's a haunting trumpet he plays," Griffin told the Los Angeles Times in 2002. "Henry Mancini once told me, 'If I've got a couple making passionate love on screen and I'm writing the score, it's Jack Sheldon's trumpet I want.'" (Griffin, who worked with Sheldon for most years of the 1962-86 "The Merv Griffin Show," died in 2007.)