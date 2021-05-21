Jobs picture relatively stable in South Dakota

PIERRE | The latest jobs report in South Dakota shows unemployment claims continuing to decline, but an uptick in first-time claims kept the employment picture relatively stable.

The Department of Labor reported 364 initial weekly claims Thursday, an increase of 59 from the previous week. This number has hovered around 300 in recent weeks.

First-time claims rose to several thousand per week in the early months of the pandemic, then averaged between 500 to 900 through the rest of 2020, KSFY-TV reported. In recent months, first-time claims have held steady near pre-pandemic levels of 200 to 300 per week.

The number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim fell by 120 to 2,519.

South Dakota's unemployment rate was 2.8% in the month of April, according to the Department of Labor. That's in contrast to April of last year when the effects of the coronavirus pandemic were in full effect and the state's unemployment rate hit 9.2%.

On the national level, unemployment claims fell to 444,000, the lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic.

