Journalist acquitted in Iowa case seen as attack on press

"Grateful justice was done and @andreamsahouri was fully exonerated," Gannett news president and USA Today Publisher Maribel Wadsworth tweeted. "But it should never have come to this. She was assaulted, arrested, charged and tried for doing her job. Today's victory is as much a victory for the 1st Amendment as it is for Andrea."

Prosecutor Bradley Kinkade told jurors during his closing argument that it didn't matter Sahouri was a working journalist, saying her profession wasn't a defense against the charges. In fact, he argued that the video and photos she reported live on Twitter of protesters breaking store windows and throwing rocks was "convincing evidence" that she was near an unlawful assembly.

Kinkade, an assistant Polk County attorney, argued that Sahouri and Robnett were within hearing distance when police gave orders to disperse, but that they stayed with the crowd. He said they didn't have to actually hear or understand the orders, which were given nearly 90 minutes before their arrests as police tried to unblock an intersection. The orders were barely audible on video played for jurors.