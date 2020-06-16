Judge: U.S. must release $679M in tribal virus relief funds

The Prairie Band said the Treasury Department should have relied on the tribe's own enrollment figures to calculate its share of the money.

Mehta denied the tribe's request to halt further distribution of the money last week, saying the Treasury Department has authority to determine how to allocate the money. Attorneys for the tribe said Monday they are appealing.

The Treasury Department said the $679 million withholding would cover the Kansas tribe if the tribe wins its case and any other tribal governments that might raise challenges. That amounts to the difference between relying on data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the enrollment figures submitted by tribes.

"It's a means of ensuring that Treasury has actually determined an appropriate amount and paid an appropriate amount," U.S. Department of Justice attorney Jason Lynch, representing the Treasury Department, said Monday during a court hearing in a related case.

In that case, tribes renewed a request to force the Treasury Department to disburse the remaining money, which Mehta granted.

Keith Harper, who is representing several tribes in the request, suggested earlier Monday that the Treasury Department withhold only the amount in question for the Prairie Band.