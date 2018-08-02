Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LAKE ANDES | A Lake Andes man faces six felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly waving a pellet gun around a bar while drunk.

Patrons at the Duck In, Waddle Out Bar told police that 24-year-old Jonah Thin Elk was trying to intimidate people into buying him a drink on July 18. The Daily Republic reports he also allegedly put the replica gun to his own head and mouth.

Court documents indicate Thin Elk's blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit for driving.

It wasn't clear if he has an attorney. A home telephone listing couldn't be found.

