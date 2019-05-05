Students at Lake Area Technical Institute are plenty busy with classes, labs and homework. Three-fourths of the students work in addition to going to school.
So finding time to make a decent meal — and the funds for groceries — can be difficult.
That’s why the tech school campus in Watertown set up a food pantry for students last fall. Operated out of the library, the Student Food Pantry has served 119 students so far this school year.
This winter, local cattlemen with the Coteau Hills Cattlemen’s Association donated 90 pounds of ground beef to the pantry. They worked with the County Fair Food Store in Watertown to purchase the meat at a discount, and agriculture program students at Lake Area helped out, too.
They attached facts about beef to boxes of Hamburger Helper as a way to promote beef and educate other students about agriculture.
They worked to package donated food together as round, nutritious meal options.
“A box of Hamburger Helper and a pound of beef can go a long way,” ag instructor Brian Olson said.
He’d like to expand on the offerings in coming school years, working with the dairy industry or the pork council to promote their products through the food pantry, maybe offering cooking classes on making five-minute meals.
Lake Area Tech opened the Student Food Pantry in 2017 with donations from the Watertown Elks Lodge #838 and the Watertown Optimist Club. It’s a way the community is taking care of students who have given so much themselves over the years.
Staff and students at the tech school have hosted many food drives to gather food for the community. Last year, a competition among departments at the school collected thousands of pounds for the People Against Childhood Hunger (PACH) program, which sends elementary students home with nutritious snacks.
“We kind of overlooked the needs of some of our own students here on campus,” Olson said.
Even with financial aid, most students still need to work part-time or full-time to pay rent and bills. With changes in financial aid availability, the cost to attend college, and the overall cost of living, it is financially difficult for many students, according to a Lake Area news release. A lot of students do not receive financial help from home and end up having to make a choice between school and work.
The Student Food Pantry is located in the Leonard Timmerman Library on campus. Students are encouraged to stop by anytime during the library’s regular hours, which are Monday through Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary and no questions are asked.