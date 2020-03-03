Lawmakers advance competing strategies to 'get on' meth

PIERRE | As Gov. Kristi Noem tells South Dakotans she wants them to "get on" increasing rates of meth addiction and meth-related arrests, lawmakers this year are looking to do their part. They just can't agree on the best approach.

Legislators have floated an assortment of proposals to curb the state's meth problems — from pressuring people with drug felonies to participate in police investigations to easing the prosecution of some of the toughest laws in the country on drug users. The Republican-dominated Legislature has two weeks to pass its budget and bills, but a split remains on what should be prioritized: addiction treatment and helping people avoid incarceration or a tough-on-crime approach that gives law enforcement more leeway to threaten drug users with prison time.

Conservative legislators, including the attorney general, want to roll back the presumptive probation program that gives automatic probation to people convicted with low-level drug felonies. South Dakota is the only state to prosecute people for drug possession for ingesting drugs.

Sen. Lance Russell, a Hot Springs Republican, argued that prison may be the only way for people with drug addictions to get clean. He said that many addicted people end up in a "revolving door" system in which they go in-and-out of county jails, but never get addiction treatment.