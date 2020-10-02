Lawmakers, governor say they are 'praying' for President Trump, first lady

South Dakota's elected officials are reacting to President Donald Trump's announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump made the announcement via Twitter early Friday morning.
Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been on the campaign trail with Trump and shared the stage with the president several times, said she and husband are praying for the president.
"Bryon and I are praying for President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, their entire family, and everyone fighting this virus," Noem said. "America is stronger together, and together we will get through this."
Sen. John Thune, who is the majority whip in the U.S. Senate, said his thoughts are with the president and first lady, and all Americans who are fighting the coronavirus.
"Praying for the continued health of our president and first lady after their COVID-19 diagnosis and for all Americans who have been affected by this awful virus," Thune said on Twitter. "We’re still in this fight together."
Sen. Mike Rounds said he and his wife are praying for the president and urged South Dakotans to realize the dangers of the virus.
"Jean and I pray for all who have been impacted by COVID-19, including the president and first lady. The news that they have contracted COVID-19 is a reminder to all of us that no one is immune from contracting this horrible virus," Rounds said. "I continue to urge South Dakotans to practice good common sense - wash hands regularly, wear a mask when appropriate and practice good overall hygiene. These practices will also help us to keep our schools and businesses safe.”
Rep. Dusty Johnson took to Twitter on Friday morning as well expressing his thoughts on behalf of South Dakotans.
"Mr. President, South Dakota wishes you and @FLOTUS (first lady Melania Trump) a speedy recovery," Johnson said.
Trump made the announcement of his and the first lady's positive tests for COVID-19 after White House aide Hope Hicks confirmed she had also tested positive earlier Thursday.
The Associated Press reports Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was isolated from other passengers aboard the plane, the person said.
Hicks had been with Trump and other senior staff aboard Marine One and Air Force One en route to that rally and had accompanied the president to Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, along with members of the Trump family. The Trump contingent removed their masks during the debate in violation of the venue rules, the Associated Press reported.
Friday morning, the Associated Press reported Trump is experiencing "mild symptoms" of the disease that has infected more than seven million Americans, with more than 200,000 dying from complications.
The Associated Press reported Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday he tested negative for the virus and "remains in good health," his spokesman said.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic opponent for the presidency, appeared on stage with Trump on Tuesday during the first debate.
In a tweet Friday morning, former Biden said he and his wife “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”
— This is a developing story and will be updated as information is obtained. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
