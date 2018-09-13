The Republican nominee for lieutenant governor will pay a $200 fine for violating a state campaign-finance law.
The South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office imposed the fine against Larry Rhoden after he failed to file a campaign finance document on time.
Rhoden did not organize his Rhoden for Lieutenant Governor fundraising committee until Aug. 29, more than two months after he became Kristi Noem’s running mate.
State law requires a statement of organization for a campaign committee to be filed not later than 15 days after someone becomes a candidate. A violation of the law is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. So far, no criminal complaint against Rhoden has surfaced.
State law additionally allows the secretary of state to impose a $200 civil penalty. Secretary of State Shantel Krebs notified Rhoden in a letter dated Aug. 30 that she was imposing the $200 penalty. Another letter from Krebs to Rhoden, dated Sept. 7, notified Rhoden of his opportunity to request a contested case hearing with the state’s Office of Hearing Examiners within 30 days of his receipt of the letter.
Matt McCaulley, an attorney representing Rhoden for Lieutenant Governor, said the committee disagrees with Krebs’ decision but will pay the $200 fine rather than contest it.
Rhoden’s violation of the law was revealed publicly Aug. 30 by the campaign of Noem’s opponent, Billie Sutton, in a news release.
Sutton is the Democratic nominee for governor, and Noem is the Republican nominee. They will be on the Nov. 6 general election ballot along with the Libertarian nominee Kurt Evans.