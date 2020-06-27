Lifelong friends march in solidarity in Sioux Falls

Deng's father eventually immigrated to the United States when she was 5 years old. The families would spend Thanksgiving together around the dinner table. The two families became one.

Prior to the march, it had been months since Deng and Magnuson last saw each other. Deng moved to Brookings in 2012 with her family and visits became less frequent. While they were eager to catch up, they knew important conversations needed to happen. Their hearts felt heavy. Deng spilled her thoughts to Magnuson about what she has experienced being a black woman in South Dakota. At one time in her life, she felt confused by her identity.

"I felt like I had to assimilate and act like every other white girl I was friends with," she said. "In a way, I lost myself. I started straightening my hair and tried to look as normal as possible. That hurt me, because I was trying to change myself for people who were already willing to accept me for who I was in the first place."

During that Sunday's marches, Deng embraced who she is. She took off her wig and painted her face with designs of bright silver, which represented Sudan. In dark letters, she wrote on her poster, "Give my baby brothers the future they deserve!!!"